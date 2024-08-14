(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Piloting at Taco Bell Wembley High Road from 15th August to 20th August, Encore Hours will see select Taco Bell restaurants in the UK extend their opening hours to 2 a.m.



On 15th August, the first 50 taco orders in-store during Encore Hours at Taco Bell Wembley High Road on launch night will receive a limited-edition Encore Hours t-shirt. fans will also be able to enjoy an exclusive Encore Hours with the first 500 in-store orders placed by customers, after 11 p.m. each night, will receive a free Crunchy Taco.



LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Taco Bell UK is keeping its doors open late with the launch of Encore Hours, a brand-new initiative to reward music fans at select Taco Bell locations. With current restaurant options closing as early as 10 p.m., music fans often face the tough choice of missing their favourite artists' encore songs or grabbing a bite to eat; but now concertgoers won't need to choose between tunes and tacos!

The first Encore Hours will kick off in London at Taco Bell Wembley High Road on Thursday 15th August until Tuesday 20th August. Located just a short walk from the UK's largest stadium, music lovers attending shows during this window won't have to worry about food FOMO as the restaurant will remain open until 2 a.m.*

To celebrate the launch of the extended closing hours, the first 50 taco orders on opening night, Thursday 15th August, will receive a limited-edition Taco Bell Encore Hours t-shirt, so music fans can add to their merch collection from the night. In addition, the first 500 customers each night will be able to enjoy an exclusive Encore Hours promotion*, giving them a free Crunchy Taco with their order. The exclusive promotion will be featured in-restaurant at Taco Bell Wembley High Road on the digital menu boards.

Whilst the extended opening hours will pilot at London's Wembley High Road restaurant this August, selected locations across the UK close to various venues will also be launching Encore Hours this year. The following restaurants will extend their opening hours to 2 a.m. on the specified dates:



September 20: Taco Bell, 84 Clapham High St, London

October 4: Taco Bell, 75 Southampton Row, London

October 22: Taco Bell, 122 Camden High St, London December 12: Taco Bell, 95-99 Western Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton

“At Taco Bell, we believe fans should not have to choose between tacos and tunes– and that's how Encore Hours was born. We're really excited to be extending our opening hours across selected restaurants this summer, kicking off with London's Wembley High Road this month,” said Amy Durini, Taco Bell International CMO.“Taco Bell is committed to showing up for music fans. By extending our opening times, we're making sure fans can enjoy the encore of their gig and not miss out on grabbing a bite afterwards.”

The unveil of Encore Hours comes on the heels of the brand's launch of its Feed the Beat® program in the UK earlier this year, underscoring its commitment to music, artists and music fans globally. Launched in 2006, the Feed the Beat® program helps emerging musicians by picking up the bill. The program is designed to connect upcoming bands with fans by fueling artists on the road.

The first Encore Hours kicks off at Taco Bell Wembley High Road from Thursday 15th August.

*Taco Bell High Road will be open until 2 a.m. between Thursday 15th August and Tuesday 20th August remaining open at the store manager's discretion.

About Taco Bell UK and Europe Limited

About Taco Bell UK and Europe Limited

Taco Bell UK and Europe Limited is an affiliate of Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Taco Bell is the world's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand that serves made-to-order and customisable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavours, quality ingredients, breakthrough value and best-in-class customer service to over 40 million customers weekly across the globe. There are currently over 1000 Taco Bell restaurants across 31 countries outside of the United States.

