Quorso And Tractor Supply Company Partner To Drive Legendary Customer Service And Efficiency

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quorso, the Co-Pilot for store and field leaders, announced today that Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has rolled out its across the chain. Tractor Supply aims to simplify daily work for managers, save time and drive sales, customer service and other KPIs.Quorso's AI-powered Co-Pilot provides store and field leaders with personalized, top-priority actions and intelligent workflows to improve store operations. These data-driven insights proactively address a wide range of issues including out of stock inventory, planogram execution, product attachment and customer service. Managers see in real-time the improvement their actions are driving, encouraging a culture of continuous improvement.“Quorso allows our leaders to focus on what matters most to deliver legendary service,” said Michael Diedrich, vice president of store productivity.“Through sophisticated analytics combined with a highly engaging and usable interface, Quorso is helping us improve customer service behaviors, address operational issues more quickly and drive store performance at scale.”“Tractor Supply is famous for its legendary service and the caliber of its store and field leaders,” said Julian Mills, CEO at Quorso.“We are delighted to partner with Tractor Supply to provide a resource to make their store leaders even more effective so they can continue to improve customer service and store performance.”###About QuorsoQuorso's Co-Pilot for retail leaders transforms overwhelming store data into personalized, high-impact actions for every field leader, every day. Intelligent workflows assist them in taking effective actions, measuring impact, and automatically surfacing crowdsourced business insights to central teams. This connects every level of store operations in a single tool, creating a truly connected enterprise that continuously improves using data.World-leading retailers across over 40,000 stores trust Quorso to drive strategic KPIs, improve productivity, and simplify operations across hundreds of use cases.Media ContactName: Emily Laverick - Marketing LeadEmail: ...Website:City: New York CityState: NY

