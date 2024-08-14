President Ilham Aliyev Receives Azerbaijani Athletes Who Won Medals At Paris Summer Olympic Games And Their Coaches
Date
8/14/2024 6:12:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev received
Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic
Games, along with their coaches, Azernews
reports.
The head of state presented orders to the athletes and their
coaches in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the
Olympic Games and their contributions to the development of
Azerbaijani sports.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.