Yiren Digital To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 20, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD ) ("Yiren Digital"), an AI-powered providing a comprehensive suite of and lifestyle services in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the

second

quarter ended June

30, 2024

before U.S. opens on Tuesday, on August

20, 2024.

Yiren Digital's management will host an call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August

20, 2024

(or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 20, 2024).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.





