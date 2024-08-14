Google Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Comment At Locarno Film Festival

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM

Shah Rukh Khan was presented with the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, on Saturday at the 77th Locarno Festival in Switzerland.

In his true candid syle, SRK cracked a joke during the film festival, saying, "For those who don't know me, leave, google me, and then come back." At the ceremony, he later gave a self-introduction-not that he needs one-saying, "I am and I work in Indian films, primarily Hindi."

Tech behemoth Google India tagged the actor in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post and added the crown emoji in response to the actor's "Google me and then come back" joke, because King Khan.

The next movie starring the actor is called King, and Sujoy Ghosh will be directing it. "I finished Jawan and Dunki last year," said SRK, confirming his involvement in the production at the Locarno Film Festival. "Now, there's a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe its more age centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, sir, I have a subject," he added.

The actor last appeared in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in 2023. Pathaan and Jawan were his two other releases from the previous year.

