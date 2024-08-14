(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HDMI cable

size is estimated to grow by USD 842.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.78%

during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smart devices

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing popularity of HDMI 2.1. However,

availability of counterfeits

is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of HDMI 2.1. However, availability of counterfeits poses a challenge. Key market players include Amphenol Communications Solutions, Aten International Co. Ltd., Belkin International Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ce Link, Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kramer Electronics Ltd., Molex LLC, Nordost, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RGB Systems Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Tragant Handels und Beteiligungs GmbH Co..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HDMI cable market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Standard, High-speed, and Ultra-high-speed), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amphenol Communications Solutions, Aten International Co. Ltd., Belkin International Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ce Link, Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kramer Electronics Ltd., Molex LLC, Nordost, Panasonic Holdings Corp., RGB Systems Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Tragant Handels und Beteiligungs GmbH Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) market is witnessing a surge in growth due to the increasing popularity of HDMI 2.1. This latest HDMI standard offers advanced features and capabilities, including higher frame rates of up to 120Hz and 240Hz, and resolutions up to 10K. HDMI 2.1 also supports dynamic HDR, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Frame Transport (QFT), and Advanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), among other features. These capabilities provide consumers with smoother motion, ultra-high-resolution content, immersive audio, and reduced input lag, making it an ideal choice for gaming and high-end audiovisual experiences. The broader use of HDMI 2.1 is transforming the way businesses in various sectors, including broadcasting, post-production, and simulation, operate. The HDMI cable market is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for HDMI 2.1-compatible devices and the expanding market for high-definition and ultra-high-definition video content. For instance, LG's C2 OLED TV and Sony's X90J LED TV are popular HDMI 2.1-enabled devices that offer high-quality visual and audio experiences.



The HDMI cable market is thriving due to the increasing demand for high-definition video and audio transmission. Copper transmission lines in HDMI cables enable seamless transfer of audio-video signals from source devices like laptops, personal computers, educational devices, and AV devices to home entertainment systems. The latest Ultra High Speed HDMI cables offer bandwidth availability up to 48Gbps, enabling 4K resolution and high refresh rates for gaming purposes and audio-video multimedia devices. The consumer base for HDMI cables includes home theater systems, DVD players, music systems, TVs, LED monitors, display panels, and Cable TV networks. The market is also expanding to include IoT, AI, and wireless technology in sectors like automotive systems, mobile phones, tablets, and digital signage for retail displays. HDMI ports are now standard in gaming consoles, offering data transmission rates of up to 2160p at 120Hz. HDMI cables support advanced audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive audio-video streaming experiences. The e-commerce market is driving the availability and accessibility of HDMI cables, making them an essential component of modern AV systems.



Market

Challenges



The HDMI cable market faces a significant challenge with the prevalence of counterfeit cables in the international market. These fake HDMI cables, manufactured and sold to imitate genuine products, are of inferior quality and often fail to meet the promised features and requirements. The use of subpar materials and construction techniques in these cables can lead to poor signal transmission, communication issues, and decreased durability. Counterfeit HDMI cables may misrepresent their capabilities on packaging, leading consumers into buying products that do not meet their expectations. These cables can pose safety risks, including fire hazards and electrical shorts. The reputation of legitimate HDMI cable manufacturers, who invest in research and development and quality control, is at stake due to the presence of counterfeit items. Unfair competition and revenue loss are potential consequences for genuine HDMI cable manufacturers. Consumers may feel frustrated and lose money on ineffective and subpar products. The replacement of these cables will increase overall costs. The global reach of online marketplaces and the ease of setting up online stores make it challenging to monitor and regulate the sale of counterfeit goods. The availability of fake HDMI cables can hinder the growth of the global HDMI cable market by damaging performance, creating safety risks, and costing consumers money. It is crucial for consumers to ensure they purchase HDMI cables from reputable sources to avoid the risks associated with counterfeit products. The HDMI cable market faces several challenges in various sectors. In retail displays and AV devices, ensuring compatibility with diverse brands and models is crucial. For gaming purposes, low latency and high data transmission rates are essential. In the realm of audio-video multimedia devices, IoT, AI, and home theater systems demand Ultra High Speed HDMI for seamless audio-video streaming with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Cable TV networks and LED monitors/display panels require HDMI ports for seamless integration. The consumer base expects high bandwidth availability and refresh rates for their TVs, gaming consoles, and digital televisions. The e-commerce market and wireless technology are disrupting traditional sales channels for HDMI-enabled gadgets like DVD players, music systems, mobile phones, tablets, and automotive systems. Data transmission speed and audio requirements vary across these devices, making it essential to cater to diverse needs. HDMI-enabled gadgets use copper cables for standard applications, while fiber-optic cables cater to Ultra High Speed requirements. The gaming industry and AV system manufacturers focus on display controllers and transmission lines to optimize performance. Computer monitors and data transmission speed are key concerns for the IT sector.

Segment Overview



This hdmi cable market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Standard

1.2 High-speed 1.3 Ultra-high-speed



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Standard-

Standard HDMI cables, first introduced in March 2010, revolutionized the market for transmitting high-definition content. These cables offer several advanced features, including an integrated Ethernet channel for bi-directional IP data transfer at up to 100 Mbps. This feature eliminates the need for separate Ethernet cables, enabling web-enabled devices to share their Internet connection with other HDMI gadgets. Moreover, standard HDMI cables support 4K x 2K resolutions, which is four times the pixel perfection of current 1080p devices. They also enable dual-stream 1080p 3D, offering several 3D formats such as frame alternative, line alternative, and field alternative methods. This specification allows 3D content providers to expand their offerings and reach a wider audience. Despite the introduction of newer HDMI versions, standard HDMI cables continue to exist due to their affordability and capabilities. For instance, EZCast, a pioneer in wireless display technology, announced at CES 2023 the new EZCast Pocket, a small wireless display transmitter and receiver kit that allows users to quickly mirror their screens onto a larger display without downloading apps or establishing a Wi-Fi connection. This innovation underscores the ongoing relevance of standard HDMI cables in the market.

Research Analysis

The HDMI cable market refers to the business of manufacturing, selling, and installing High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) cables. These cables are essential for transmitting uncompressed digital audio-video signals from a source device to a display device, such as digital televisions, computer monitors, and home entertainment systems. HDMI cables use copper transmission lines to transfer data at high bandwidths and transfer rates, enabling the transmission of 4K and 8K resolutions, HDR, and 3D content. The market caters to various industries, including laptops, personal computers, educational devices, presentations, digital signage, gaming industry, and audio-video signals for home and professional use. The HDMI cable market continues to evolve, with advancements in technology leading to the development of HDMI-enabled gadgets and the increasing popularity of fiber-optic cables for higher data transmission speeds.

Market Research Overview

The HDMI cable market is a significant segment of the audio-video industry, connecting various source devices to home entertainment systems, laptops, personal computers, educational devices, and more. These cables use copper transmission lines as their primary component to transmit high-definition video, audio interfaces, and data. The consumer base for HDMI cables includes a wide range of applications such as presentations, digital signage, retail displays, AV devices, gaming purposes, and audio-video multimedia devices. With the increasing demand for Ultra High Speed HDMI cables, bandwidth availability, data transmission rates, and refresh rates have become crucial factors. HDMI-enabled gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and automotive systems are also driving the market growth. The market is further expanding into IoT, AI, and wireless technology, with HDMI ports found in various digital televisions, computer monitors, and display controllers. The market for HDMI cables is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of audio-video streaming services, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X technologies, and the integration of HDMI ports in various audio-video players and display technology. The e-commerce market is a significant contributor to the sales of HDMI cables, with fiber-optic cables and data transmission speed also gaining popularity in specific applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Standard



High-speed

Ultra-high-speed

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

