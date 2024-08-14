Convening Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
8/14/2024 5:46:39 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
14 August 2024
Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 30. August 2024 at 13:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, 2150 Nordhavn.
-o0o-
Agenda:
The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of dividend of DKK 2,200,000,000.
The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares in the Company.
Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.
Copenhagen, 14 August 2024
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
The Board of Directors
Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.
Attachment
Indkaldelse til EXGF 2024 08 14 Nykredit Realkredit_uk
MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108553323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.