Convening Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


8/14/2024 5:46:39 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen

14 August 2024

Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 30. August 2024 at 13:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, 2150 Nordhavn.

-o0o-

Agenda:

  • The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of dividend of DKK 2,200,000,000.

    The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares in the Company.

    Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

    Copenhagen, 14 August 2024

    Nykredit Realkredit A/S
    The Board of Directors

    Contact:
    Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

    Attachment

    • Indkaldelse til EXGF 2024 08 14 Nykredit Realkredit_uk

