Armored Vehicles Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market To Surpass $20 Billion By 2030 - Rise Of Asymmetric Wars Poised To Shape Future Of The Dynamic Landscape
8/14/2024 5:46:38 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Armored Vehicles is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The Combat Vehicles segment is expected to reach US$12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%, while the Combat Support Vehicles segment is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR over the next eight years. The U.S. market is estimated at $3.9 billion in 2023, with China forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR, reaching $4.4 billion by 2030. Additionally, significant growth trends are observed in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Armored Vehicles Market, providing comprehensive coverage of major geographic regions and market segments. It includes competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and explores future trends and drivers that will shape the market's trajectory. The report also offers actionable insights to help identify new revenue opportunities and support strategic business decisions.
Moreover, it features independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030, along with in-depth regional analysis and company profiles of major players such as BAE Systems PLC, BMW AG, and Elbit Systems Ltd. Complimentary updates are provided for one year, ensuring readers stay informed of the latest market developments.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Armored Vehicles Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Perils of International & Internal Conflicts Keeps the Armored Vehicles Market Afloat Least Peaceful Countries in the World Countries Most Affected by Terrorism PRODUCT OVERVIEW Armored Vehicles Armored Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Asymmetric Wars Poised to Shape Future of the Armored Vehicles Market Increasing Military Spending Continues to Fuel Growth Defense Spending Budgets of Major Worldwide Economies India and Japan Boost in Military Outlay Amid Tensions with China Increasing Demand for MRAP Vehicles Armed Robotic Ground Vehicles Gains Prominence High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles, Centerpiece of Vehicular Force Modernization Armored Vehicle Lethality Fine-tuned to Combat in Dense Urban Environments Mobility Critical for Future Warfare Civilian Armored Vehicles Securing Elite Personalities Technological Advancements Bolster Market Growth Self-Defense of Armored Vehicles Scarabee Comes with Free Range of Movement Competition Leading Main Battle Tanks Major Armored Personnel Carriers Key Infantry Fighting Vehicles Select Amphibious Assault Vehicles REGIONAL MARKETS Armored Vehicles Market Scenario in Europe Fragmented European Defense Sector Shows Signs of Consolidation Lithuania Embarks on Ambitious Modernization Plan Political Instability & Terror Threats Offer New Opportunities to Turkish Armored Vehicles Future Ready Combat Vehicles to Replace Existing T-72 Tanks in India Latin America Shifts its Focus from Heavy Battle Tanks to Sophisticated Light Armored Vehicle Platforms
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured):
BAE Systems PLC BMW AG Elbit Systems Ltd. Ford Motor Company General Dynamics Corporation Lockheed Martin Corporation Mercedes-Benz Oshkosh Defense Textron Inc
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
