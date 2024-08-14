Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Expands Waste Heat To Power Operations To Brazil Through Strategic Partnership With Green Energy Ventures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Technologies, Inc. (“CETY”) (Nasdaq: CETY), a clean energy and services company offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-size projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, is pleased to announce the signing of a pivotal service agreement with Green Energy Ventures LTDA (“GEV”), a specialized consultancy firm in the energy sector in Brazil. This partnership marks a significant step in CETY's strategic expansion into the Brazilian market, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in the region.



Under the terms of the agreement, GEV will act as CETY's exclusive authorized distributor and commercial agent within Brazil, responsible for market assessment, business development, and the coordination of product installations. With this partnership, CETY is poised to tap into Brazil's expanding market for energy efficiency and waste heat to power applications. GEV's local presence and expertise will be key in securing contracts with major industrial players seeking to enhance their energy efficiency and reduce operational costs through CETY's cutting-edge technology.

“We are excited to partner with Green Energy Ventures as we expand our waste heat to power footprint in Brazil,” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.“Their knowledge and experience in the region's energy sector are invaluable assets that will help us navigate the complexities of the Brazilian market and bring our innovative solutions to a new audience. We anticipate that this collaboration will unlock substantial sales opportunities, driving growth for both our companies while advancing sustainable energy practices in one of the world's most dynamic markets.”

As part of the agreement, GEV will also provide comprehensive technical support, including logistics, importation, regulatory compliance, and training of local personnel. This holistic approach ensures that CETY's products are not only introduced to the market but are also supported by the necessary infrastructure to maximize their impact and longevity. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the adoption of CETY's energy efficiency solutions across various sectors, leading to new sales contracts for waste heat to power solutions.

This partnership is a significant milestone in CETY's global growth strategy, reflecting the company's dedication to expanding its presence in key markets and driving the adoption of energy-efficient technologies across the globe. The anticipated sales growth in Brazil underscores the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions and CETY's ability to meet that demand with innovative, high-performance products.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

About Green Energy Ventures LTDA

Green Energy Ventures LTDA is a dynamic Business Development and Innovation Consultancy and Holding Company, specializing in Renewables, Gas & Power, and Sustainability within the Brazilian energy market. GEV's mission is to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy by developing cutting-edge opportunities and providing expert advisory services. With strategic partnerships in renewable energy, gas & power trading, and biogas, GEV is at the forefront of Brazil's energy revolution. GEV's Business Development and Services division excels in energy efficiency, go-to-market strategies, financial structuring, governance, and regulatory compliance. GEV empowers businesses to navigate the complex energy landscape in Brazil and beyond, ensuring sustainable growth and success.

