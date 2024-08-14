From Hair Bands To Hajmola: Shehnaaz Gill Shows What All She Keeps In Her Bag

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Shehnaaz Gill has given a glimpse into what all she keeps in her bag and it includes hair bands, and hajmola (herbal digestive tablets).

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, she is heard saying that she has never made a“what's in my bag” video.

The actress starts the by saying:“I have never made a video of what's in my bag. But today I feel like telling you all.”

She first takes out a small bag, in which she keeps all her hair bands.

“Whenever I go out or when I am home I never find hair bands,” Shehnaaz said.

The actress then took out a pouch having all her medicines.

"So, next I have my medicine pouch, which has bandaids, coconut water. I need it alot. Medicines for allergies. Important,” she said.

Then she took out“dry shampoo, moisturiser and sunscreen”. The actress stressed on the importance of sunscreen.

“Then there is serum. My lip balm, I love this lip balm. The best thing I have is my hairbrush. Then I have my wallet which has my cash. Sunglasses case. I keep two of them.”

Shehnaaz then took out the“main thing” from her bag.

“The main thing is my hajmola,” Shehnaaz said.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old actress took the Internet by storm after she shared a hilarious video of a Captain America impersonator trying to steal her food.

She captioned the clip:“Main dar gayi”. For the background score, she used the viral audio“Cheen tapak dum dum”.

Shehnaaz started her journey with modelling and then starred in a music video in 2015 titled“Shiv Di Kitaab”. She started her career in Punjabi films in 2017 with“Sat Shri Akaal England”.

After she participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan, Shehnaaz became a sensation on the Internet. She has showcased her talent Hindi films such as“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and“Thank You for Coming”.