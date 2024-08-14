Chartis Research Releases Enterprise And Payment Fraud Solutions 2024 Report: Navigating The Complex Fraud Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chartis Research , a global leader in risk analysis, has unveiled its latest comprehensive report, Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions 2024: Update and Vendor Landscape. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the evolving landscape of fraud prevention solutions, spotlighting the leading vendors and cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of enterprise and payment fraud management.With the fraud landscape continually shifting, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics, financial institutions and technology providers are under pressure to develop more flexible and effective tools. Chartis Research's latest report examines these developments, providing valuable insights into how vendors are responding to the growing complexity of fraud across multiple channels and geographies.“The 2024 report highlights the importance of adaptability in the fight against fraud,” said Nick Vitchev, lead author of the report.“As fraudsters evolve their tactics, so too must the tools and technologies that combat them. Our report provides a critical overview of the innovations and trends that are setting the standard for enterprise and payment fraud solutions.”Key Highlights from the Report:- Platformization and Integration: The report explores the growing trend of platformization, where anti-fraud solutions are moving away from siloed tools toward integrated platforms. These platforms centralize fraud detection and prevention efforts, improving efficiency and providing a more comprehensive view of potential threats.- Low-Code/No-Code Innovations: The report highlights the rise of low-code/no-code configuration options, enabling institutions to build and customize fraud detection tools quickly and cost-effectively. This democratization of technology allows even non-technical teams to adapt rapidly to emerging fraud threats.- Generative AI in Fraud Detection: Generative AI (GenAI) is increasingly being used to power automation and assist analysts in real-time decision-making. The report examines how GenAI is enhancing fraud detection capabilities, providing deeper insights and helping to identify suspicious activities more efficiently.- ID Verification and Synthetic ID Fraud: With the rise of synthetic identity fraud, particularly in Europe, the report underscores the importance of robust ID verification (IDV) systems as an early warning signal. These systems play a critical role in preventing account takeovers and ensuring compliance with regulations.- Vendor Landscape: Chartis evaluates leading vendors in the enterprise and payment fraud solutions market, offering a detailed assessment of their capabilities. The report's RiskTech Quadrant® provides a comprehensive analysis of vendors across various fraud typologies and payment channels, helping institutions identify the most suitable solutions for their needs.The Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions 2024 report is an essential resource for financial institutions, payment service providers, FinTechs, and other stakeholders seeking to stay ahead in the battle against fraud.Download Your Copy TodayTo explore the full insights and vendor rankings detailed in the Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions 2024 report, download your copy today atAbout Chartis ResearchChartis Research is a globally recognized authority in risk technology analysis, dedicated to providing in-depth research and actionable insights that help enterprises enhance business performance through improved risk management. As part of Infopro Digital, Chartis supports its clients in making informed technology and business decisions across various industries.For more information, visit .

