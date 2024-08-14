QSE Announces Results Of MSCI Quarterly Index Review

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar (QSE) announced yesterday the results of the August 2024 Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

The Review included the reclassification of Ooredoo from MSCI Qatar Large Cap Index to MSCI Qatar Mid Cap Index; and the deletion of Qatari Investors Group from the

MSCI Qatar Small Cap

Index.

QSE said the results of the Review will become effective as of the closing of August 29, 2024.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index includes markets of 23 countries representing 10% of the capitalization of global markets.

The MSCI index is subject to a semi-annual review in May and November of each year, and a quarterly review in February and August.

The addition, deletion or reclassification of companies in international indices are subject to several criteria, most importantly are the free trading rates allowed to foreigners, the volume of trading in companies shares, the size of the companys investable capital, the liquidity of its shares and their turnover rates on a monthly and annual basis.

The reclassification of companies in global indices, their addition to and deletion from indices are factors that affect the interest of international investors and investment portfolio managers in trading the shares of those companies, i.e. when companies are added to indices or their classification is raised, they become in demand by investors.