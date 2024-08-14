(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Supported by the EDB, The Perse School Singapore Relaunches with New Leadership



SINGAPORE, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Futuris Education PTE Pte. LTD Ltd. (“Futuris”) announced today that it now owns and will own and operate The Perse School (Singapore) (“TPSS”) under licence from The Perse School Cambridge International, following a successful tender supported by the Economic Development Board (EDB).



Perse School Campus - Artist Impression

Led by CEO Johan Stromsater and school principal Daniel Cross, TPSS will relaunch on a new campus in January 2025 with a future-focused Cambridge curriculum to equip students with academic, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills. The school will cater to students from 3-11 years of age from January 2025 and extend to include 12-18 years of age from 2026. This development marks the beginning of an exciting phase for TPSS as the new management seeks to offer a blend of academic excellence, co-curricular opportunities, and pastoral care for students under the hallmark Perse brand and heritage.

Johan Stromsater, CEO, The Perse School (Singapore) (TPSS)



"We are excited to bring The Perse's long-standing tradition of excellence to the International School sector in Singapore at a fee level that will make a top-tier British education attainable," says Johan Stromsater, CEO of Futuris. Our mission is to nurture happiness and success among our students, and we are committed to developing a diverse student community and an inspiring educational environment where every student can thrive."

The tender evaluation included areas such as the quality of teachers, the curriculum, commitment to sustainability, community interaction, innovation, and affordability.

The new leadership team comprises:



Johan Stromsater: CEO of Futuris and now CEO of TPSS, previously served as CEO of the Canadian International School in Singapore.

Daniel Cross: Founding Principal of TPSS, who is relocating to Singapore from Cambridge after 24 years at The Perse School Cambridge, most recently as Senior Deputy Head.

"I am thrilled to bring the rich traditions and academic excellence of The Perse School to Singapore. We aim to provide a world-class education that blends academic rigour with a modern, future-focused skills curriculum." Kephren Sherry will be the Head of Pelicans (Early years) and Junior School, with 28 years in education and 12 years in the international school system. "Joining The Perse School Singapore is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of education for thousands of children."

Innovative Curriculum

TPSS will offer a comprehensive education from early years (3 years) to senior school (18 years). The school's curriculum will prepare students holistically for the challenges and opportunities of the future, equipping students with academic rigour, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills. The Pelican Junior and Senior programs will follow the International Cambridge curriculum until iGCSE, with Years 12 and 13 adopting the International Baccalaureate (IB). The curriculum will have a strong emphasis on STEM subjects and bilingual programs, and will also integrate skills such as robotics, coding, and entrepreneurship into the core timetable.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The new campus will be located at 58 Chestnut Drive, the former site of Chestnut Drive Secondary School. Futuris secured the winning bid for this brownfield site tendered by the Singapore Land Authority and supported by the Economic Development Board. The campus is undergoing significant renovations to create a state-of-the-art learning environment, with facilities that will include modern classrooms, a multi-purpose sports field, and specialised arts, music, and drama learning spaces. The first phase of the development is expected to be completed in time for the school opening in January 2025.

Admissions and Enrollment Details

The TPSS campus can accommodate up to 1,400 students at total capacity. The school is working closely with the Committee for Private Education (“CPE”) to confirm operational approval and to begin accepting applications. Enrollments will initially be for the January 2025 intake, focused on students aged 3 to 11, with the tuition fee starting at $22,750 per year, excluding GST. The Senior School, catering to students aged 12-18, is set to open in 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit the website at

Mission and Values of The Perse School Singapore

With over 400 years of British academic excellence and heritage, The Perse School Cambridge International closely supports the TPSS's design and setup. The school's values are academic excellence, extracurricular activity, and pastoral care to nurture well-rounded students guided by core values of Endeavour, Intellectual Curiosity, Breadth and Balance, and Care for One Another and the Environment.

Ed Elliott, Head of The Perse School Cambridge, remarks: "The close collaboration between our campuses will ensure the consistent delivery of The Perse's high standards and values. In a typical year, 40-50 Perse Cambridge pupils will receive offers from Oxford or Cambridge Universities. Perse Cambridge students received a combined 718 university offers this year, including 589 from the UK's prestigious Russell Group universities. Our success in university placements stems from an excellent academic education, complemented by our commitment to individual personal development through extracurricular programs like our Perse Exploration Society. These initiatives prepare students for further education, employment and adult life. Offering pathways to higher education and careers has been a hallmark of The Perse for centuries, and we aspire to extend these opportunities to our students in Singapore."

About Futuris Education Pte. Ltd.

Futuris Education is dedicated to making top-quality international education more accessible and affordable. Our mission is to provide students with exceptional learning experiences without compromising on quality, ensuring that more families can benefit from world-class educational opportunities. We aim to challenge the misconception that excellence in education requires a high price tag. Futuris Education Pte. Ltd. is an Exempt Private Company incorporated in Singapore in 2024.

About The Perse School (Singapore)

The Perse School (Singapore), owned and operated by Future Education Pte. Ltd., offers an outstanding education affiliated with The Perse School Cambridge International. Perse Singapore's focus is on academic excellence, extracurricular activity, and pastoral care to nurture well-rounded students. Our core values-Endeavour, Intellectual Curiosity, Breadth and Balance, and One Another and the Environment-guide and shape the school's culture.

About The Perse School Cambridge

The Perse School Cambridge offers an excellent academic education complemented by extracurricular programs like the Perse Exploration Society. For more details, visit . Contact: ... or ...

