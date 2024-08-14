Tresvista Appoints Rocco Sta. Maria As Chief Revenue Officer To Lead Global Business Development

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TresVista, a leading provider of outsourced solutions, announced the appointment of Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer, further adding to the depth of its recent management-level hires across its technology, finance, legal, and operational functions. Sta. Maria brings with him over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leading the commercial function at global organizations. In his role at TresVista, he will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, and client servicing.



"We are pleased to welcome Rocco to our executive team,” said Sudeep Mishra, Managing Director and Co-CEO of TresVista. "His extensive expertise in revenue growth and management will be instrumental in executing our strategy, focusing on the expansion of client segments, forming strategic partnerships, and boosting existing revenue streams while helping us identify new ones.”

Prior to joining TresVista, Sta. Maria was the Global Head of Sales at Fitch Solutions, overseeing a global function that spanned 16 offices. Previously, he was Managing Director at S&P Market Intelligence for a decade, heading the Sales, Marketing, and Client Services departments for EMEA and Asia Pacific. He started his career by gaining valuable management experience at IBM for its ASEAN/South Asia region.



“Rocco's appointment is a further testament to our belief in the immense market opportunity that presents itself to TresVista. His experience and proven track record across multiple industries will further help us focus and capitalize on market opportunities and ensure performance, strategy, and alignment of the company's revenue-generating departments,” said Abilash Jaikumar, Managing Director and Co-CEO of TresVista.



“Global markets present immense opportunities for growth, and TresVista's commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions positions us uniquely to capitalize on this potential," said Sta. Maria. He added, "I am thrilled to join TresVista and work alongside its leadership and thousands of talented professionals as we drive our vision forward, enhance our client partnerships, and expand our global reach.”



