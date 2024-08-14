Ten Blasts Reported As Russia's Savasleyka Airfield Comes Under Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out Wednesday morning in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, local authorities reported, adding that air defenses were activated in the area.

That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

Local platforms say drones were spotted over the settlements of Veletma and Savasleyka. According to open sources, a branch of the 4th State Center for Personnel Training and Military Tests of Russia's of Defense is based at the Savasleika airfield.

According to local sources, there were at least 10 impacts at the Savasleika military air base on Wednesday. Traffic to the town of Kulebyaki, where the airbase is located, has been blocked.

Later, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, said air defense forces engaged incoming drones in the Kulebyaki district.

"In the Kulebayaki municipal district, air defense and electronic warfare units are in action this morning to repel the attack of aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," Nikitin wrote on Telegram.

He added that, according to tentative reports, as of 07:20, no casualties had been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week, Ukrainian drones hit the Lipetsk airbase in Russia.

