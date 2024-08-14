Khortytsia Grouping Of Troops Reports 121 Combat Clashes In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 121 combat engagements with the Russian invasion forces have been reported over the past day in the zone or responsibility manned by the Khortytsia operational and tactical grouping of troops.

That's according to the Khortytsia Command , Ukrinform reports.

"There were 121 combat encounters with the enemy in Khortytsia grouping's area of ​​responsibility. The enemy launched 28 against the positions of our and populated areas using 28 glide bombs, as well as 461 kamikaze drones. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 4,206 artillery strikes on our positions in the eastern operational zone," the statement reads.

Russian army loses 1,240 soldiers in Ukraine over past day

As noted, since day-start, 46 combat clashes have taken place in the eastern operational zone.

According to the press service, on Wednesday, Russia shelled the grouping's positions 540 times, launched three airstrikes involving four glide bombs, and 24 kamikaze drones.

says Ukraine's operation in Russia 'creating a real dilemma for Putin

As Ukrinform reported earlier on Tuesday, August 13, a total of 111 combat clashes took place along the entire frontline, including 48 in the Pokrovsk axis.