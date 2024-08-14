Bio-Gene And Envu Collaborate To Evaluate Flavocidetm For Use In Public And Private Sector Mosquito Management - Aetoswir...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Bio-Gene Limited (ASX:BGT or 'Bio-Gene'), an Australian company developing the next generation of bio-insecticides, and Envu are evaluating FlavocideTM for use in professional pest management and public products to control mosquitoes.

Envu, a global company dedicated to environmental science, develops innovative solutions to manage insects, weeds and turf diseases that threaten public health and environments. Through its ESG pillars, Envu is committed to nature-positive innovation. As a nature-identical compound, Flavocide complements the company's professional pest and mosquito management product portfolios.

This collaboration combines Bio-Gene's discovery and development pipeline with the formulation expertise of Envu to maximize efficacy and application efficiency. Bio-Gene and Envu have successfully evaluated several formulations of Flavocide to target mosquitoes and will continue to evaluate Flavocide for a range of professional use products to control these public health pests.

Tim Grogan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for Bio-Gene said:“Our work with Envu extends the potential for Flavocide to be used in major professional pest management and public health target markets worldwide for the control of mosquitoes. Envu is a world leader in the commercial development and marketing of new and sustainable products to combat mosquitoes. This important program supports our strategy of engaging with a range of strong partners to fully exploit the opportunities available for our technologies.”

Bernard Jacqmin, Senior Vice President - Head of Global Innovation for Envu said:“We are pleased to be working with Bio-Gene and to formulate and evaluate Flavocide for use in mosquito management applications. Flavocide is derived from nature and, based on our testing completed to date, has demonstrated a favorable profile to combat mosquitoes. Our combined efforts are already showing promising results in the testing phase, and we are excited about the potential benefits for consumers and professionals in the field."

Flavocide is a nature-identical product based on Flavesone, a naturally occurring plant compound present in some eucalypts. Bio-Gene has developed a proprietary process to synthesize the molecule and produce it in commercial quantities.

Flavocide exhibits a new mode of action – that is, the way an insecticide controls or knocks down an insect - and is able to overcome insect resistance to current insecticidal products. Mosquito strains can become particularly resistant to existing products, making it challenging to manage the spread of serious diseases such as Malaria, Dengue fever and Zika virus. Insecticides with new modes of action are rare and are essential to ensure future global food security and public health.

Bio-Gene is developing Flavocide to address the major worldwide problem of insecticide resistance in the areas of public health, crop protection, grain storage and consumer applications.

At this time, Bio-Gene and Envu are exploring opportunities for Envu to use Flavocide in commercial product(s). Any future development or licensing agreements will be jointly announced by Bio-Gene and Envu.

About Bio-Gene Technology Limited

Bio-Gene is an Australian company developing novel bio-insecticides to address the global challenges of insecticide resistance and toxicity. Its unique products are based on a naturally occurring class of compounds proven to overcome resistance to control pests with minimal impact on human health and the environment.

Bio-Gene's products have multiple applications across crop protection, grain storage, public health and consumer uses. They provide new options derived from nature to meet market demand for effective and safe pest management solutions.

FlavocideTM is a trademark of Bio-Gene Technology Limited.

About Envu

Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs 900 people, operates in 100 countries and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit .

