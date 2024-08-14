Just One Day Left To Register For Classic Car Rally And Exhibition
Date
8/14/2024 5:20:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Just one day remains to register for the classic car rally and
exhibition, scheduled for August 25, Azernews
reports citing the event organizer Azerbaijan Automobile Federation
(AAF).
Cars manufactured before 1984 can participate in the procession,
which has already become a tradition.
Classic car owners can register for participation in the parade
by contacting the AAF email address [email protected] or +99450 295 01 00
until August 15.
Before the rally, an exhibition of classic cars will be set up
in the Seaside National Park.
The march, which starts from the Seaside National Park, will
pass through the streets of the capital, in front of the Heydar
Aliyev Center, and end at Dreamland Golf Club.
In addition to the cars registered in the AAF, some classic cars
displayed in the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center
will also participate in the classic cars parade.
At the end of the route, an exhibition of classic cars will be
held at Dreamland Golf Club. A retro-style concert and
entertainment program will be presented here with the participation
of well-known performers, and winners will be selected in various
nominations for quizzes, clothing and cars.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.