عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of State Properties Sold In Nakhchivan Increases

Number Of State Properties Sold In Nakhchivan Increases


8/14/2024 5:20:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Auctions are one of the measures implemented to ensure efficiency and transparency in the privatization process. The variety of state properties put up for auction increases the choice of entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reported that the number of properties sold through auctions by the State Service for Real estate Affairs under the Ministry in January-July of the current year increased by 2.3 times to 70 compared to the same period last year.

Inflows to the special account from the auctions held during the 7 months of the current year have increased by 3.6 times compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553101


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search