Number Of State Properties Sold In Nakhchivan Increases
8/14/2024 5:20:43 AM
Ulviyya Shahin
Auctions are one of the measures implemented to ensure
efficiency and transparency in the privatization process. The
variety of state properties put up for auction increases the choice
of entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.
The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic reported that the number of properties sold
through auctions by the State Service for Real estate Affairs under
the Ministry in January-July of the current year increased by 2.3
times to 70 compared to the same period last year.
Inflows to the special account from the auctions held during the
7 months of the current year have increased by 3.6 times compared
to the corresponding period of the last year.
