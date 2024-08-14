Consumers Spend Over 700 Million Manats On Medical Products In Azerbaijan
Date
8/14/2024 5:20:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan retail Network consumers
spent 735.1 million manats on Pharmaceutical products and medical
supplies, Azernews reports, citing the State
Statistics Committee,.
This represents a 1.2% increase compared to the previous
year.
During this period, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies
accounted for 2.3% of the total expenditure on goods in the retail
trade network.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.