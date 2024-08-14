عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Consumers Spend Over 700 Million Manats On Medical Products In Azerbaijan

Consumers Spend Over 700 Million Manats On Medical Products In Azerbaijan


8/14/2024 5:20:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan retail Network consumers spent 735.1 million manats on Pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee,.

This represents a 1.2% increase compared to the previous year.

During this period, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies accounted for 2.3% of the total expenditure on goods in the retail trade network.

MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553100


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search