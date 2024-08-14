Turkic World Research Center And OTS Discuss Future Integration Strategies In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In Istanbul, Vusala Jafarova, head of the Turkic World Research Center (TDAM) under the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, met with Omar Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports citing the CAERC.

The meeting focused on the "Turkic World 2040 Vision" and OTS's strategy for 2022-2026, exploring key integration issues in transport, finance, and trade facilitation among Turkic states.

Omar Kocaman highlighted the need for a comprehensive roadmap for economic integration between Turkic states and emphasized the importance of TDAM's collaboration in this process. Jafarova noted that TDAM's research will be instrumental in advancing integration efforts and boosting economic cooperation within the Turkic world.

Looking ahead, TDAM plans to expand its initiatives and launch new projects in partnership with OTS to further strengthen economic ties among Turkic states.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Jafarova presented Kocaman with the latest issues of "TurkiC Economic Outlook" and "Turkic States Economy," published by CAERC.