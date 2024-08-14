Turkic World Research Center And OTS Discuss Future Integration Strategies In Istanbul
8/14/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In Istanbul, Vusala Jafarova, head of the Turkic World Research
Center (TDAM) under the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communication, met with Omar Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of
the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews
reports citing the CAERC.
The meeting focused on the "Turkic World 2040 Vision" and OTS's
strategy for 2022-2026, exploring key integration issues in
transport, finance, and trade facilitation among Turkic states.
Omar Kocaman highlighted the need for a comprehensive roadmap
for economic integration between Turkic states and emphasized the
importance of TDAM's collaboration in this process. Jafarova noted
that TDAM's research will be instrumental in advancing integration
efforts and boosting economic cooperation within the Turkic
world.
Looking ahead, TDAM plans to expand its initiatives and launch
new projects in partnership with OTS to further strengthen economic
ties among Turkic states.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Jafarova presented Kocaman
with the latest issues of "TurkiC Economic Outlook" and "Turkic
States Economy," published by CAERC.
