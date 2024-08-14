Baku Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day
Date
8/14/2024 5:20:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Pakistan's Independence Day was commemorated in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The celebration was attended by staff from the Pakistani Embassy
in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani community, and Azerbaijani
citizens.
The event began with the hoisting of Pakistan's national flag.
Following this, messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif were shared, emphasizing the day's
importance for Pakistanis. Prayers were offered for the nation's
peace, prosperity, and progress.
Qasim Mohiuddin, Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, gave a speech
wishing his people peace and prosperity while underscoring the
importance of security.
He also highlighted the long-standing friendship between
Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108553097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.