Baku Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day

8/14/2024 5:20:42 AM

8/14/2024 5:20:42 AM

Pakistan's Independence Day was commemorated in Baku, Azernews reports.

The celebration was attended by staff from the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan, members of the Pakistani community, and Azerbaijani citizens.

The event began with the hoisting of Pakistan's national flag. Following this, messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were shared, emphasizing the day's importance for Pakistanis. Prayers were offered for the nation's peace, prosperity, and progress.

Qasim Mohiuddin, Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, gave a speech wishing his people peace and prosperity while underscoring the importance of security.

He also highlighted the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

