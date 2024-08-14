Azerbaijan And Turkiye Discuss AI Co-Op Prospects
Date
8/14/2024 5:20:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed prospects for cooperation
in artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transportation of Azerbaijan, the meeting between Minister Rashad
Nabiyev and Chairman of the Defense industry Committee of Turkiye
Haluk Gorgun, focused on potential collaborations in information
and communication technologies (ICT), space industry, artificial
intelligence, and cybersecurity.
Decisions were made to implement training programs in these
areas in Azerbaijan and to organize events to exchange expertise
between specialists from both countries.
Azerbaijan's National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence is
currently under approval and is expected to be adopted this
year.
To note, from January through June 2024, Azerbaijan's
information and communication sector provided services worth 1.618
billion manat or $951.76 million, marking a 12.2 percent
increase.
