Azerbaijan And Turkiye Discuss AI Co-Op Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.

According to the of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, the meeting between Rashad Nabiyev and Chairman of the Defense Committee of Turkiye Haluk Gorgun, focused on potential collaborations in information and communication technologies (ICT), space industry, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Decisions were made to implement training programs in these areas in Azerbaijan and to organize events to exchange expertise between specialists from both countries.

Azerbaijan's National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence is currently under approval and is expected to be adopted this year.

To note, from January through June 2024, Azerbaijan's information and communication sector provided services worth 1.618 billion manat or $951.76 million, marking a 12.2 percent increase.