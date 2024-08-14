Japan PM Kishida To Step Down, Not Running In Ruling Party Presidential Election
Date
8/14/2024 5:17:11 AM
TOKYO, Aug 14 (NNN-NHK) – Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has decided that he will not run in the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) next month, according to local media reports today.
The move means Kishida, faced with mounting criticism over LDP slush fund scandals and declining approval ratings, will step down as prime minister.
A press conference will be held later.– NNN-NHK
