Regional Quartet Backs Up Efforts To Contain Mideast Tension - Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye stressed on Wednesday the need to coordinate and intensify efforts to contain the current regional tension and prevent the situation from getting out of control.

Spokesperson of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zeid said in a statement that this came during separate phone calls between the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Bader Abdelatty and his counterparts from the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkiye's Hakan Fidan.

Abu Zeid said the conversations touched on the situation in Sudan and the ongoing regional and international mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and working to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as developments in the Horn of Africa region.

He added that they also addressed efforts aimed at stopping the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and reaching a deal that allows for a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners and detainees, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip. (end)

