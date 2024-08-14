عربي


Army Captain Killed In Encounter In J&K's Doda, Operation On

8/14/2024 5:15:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An army officer was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Akar forests area of Doda on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Captain Deepak lead from the front and continued to direct his men towards neutralizing the terrorists.

However, they said the captain suffered gunshot injuries due to firing by terrorists and was evacuated to hospital.

However, they said the captain succumbed to serious injuries and made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

” Captain Deepak led from front and was the third person behind scouts while search ops commenced, a senior officer said, adding he fired on the terrorist group last night as well as today morning .

Inspite of gunshot wounds he kept directing his men as long as he could.”

Meanwhile the search operation in the area is continuing and when this report was filed it was ongoing

Kashmir Observer

