Three Dead In Spain Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Aug 14 (IANS) Three people have died in Spain due to heat stroke, as extreme temperatures continue to grip much of the country, emergency services reported.

In Madrid, a 76-year-old man was discovered dead at his home by services on Tuesday. He was found unconscious with a body temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another incident in Madrid involved a 44-year-old man, who died on Monday. He was found semi-conscious, with a body temperature above 41 degrees Celsius, as reported by Spanish public television. The man has pre-existing medical conditions, which may have worsened his condition.

On the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Western Mediterranean Sea, a 70-year-old German tourist collapsed on Sunday while hiking in a remote area. His wife alerted emergency services, but despite their efforts, he could not be saved, the Spanish Civil Guard reported.

Much of Spain has been on alert recently due to soaring temperatures and extreme or high risk of forest fires, as the fourth heatwave of this summer hit the country. Temperatures in many regions have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius.

Spain recorded 608 deaths attributable to high temperatures in the first week starting August, almost double the previous week's total of 335, making it the worst week of the year, according to the Carlos III Health Institute.