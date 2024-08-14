Atkinsralis Clinches Project Management Services Contract For The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



As part of its two-year contract, AtkinsRalis will provide cost management and construction management services comprising over 50 contracts and 4,000 personnel to support the build, operation and dismantling of the facilities. The mandate also includes health and safety, sustainability advisory, digital and facilities management support to ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality and efficiency standards.

Organised by SGP, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is the largest motorsports and entertainment event in Singapore. Since 2015, AtkinsRalis has formed a strong partnership with SGP that has contributed to the event's success.

'Over the past decade, AtkinsRalis has been a longstanding partner of choice to support Singapore GP in the delivery of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Our repeated project win is a testament to our successful track record in Asia and integrated end-to-end global expertise,' commented Wing Law, Chief Executive Officer, Asia at AtkinsRalis. 'We look forward to working with SGP on this project, where we will be blending efficient project management services with technology and environmental best practices to deliver excellence.'

For the past 50 years, AtkinsRalis has played a key role in shaping the rapid transformation journey in Singapore and the wider Asia region, supporting clients across buildings and places, water, transportation, and industrial markets. Globally, the Company set out to be Net Zero by 2030 and is committed to maximizing its impact through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. In 2021, AtkinsRalis started categorizing its revenues depending on whether the associated projects could be deemed sustainable. These are projects that either reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, have a positive impact on the environment and/or have a strong social purpose. Based on this existing definition, approximately half of our revenues in 202324 are estimated to have been generated by sustainable projects.

