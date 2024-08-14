Dubai Health Authority Highlights Achievements In Successful Organ Donation And Transplantation Initiatives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 13, 2024: The Dubai Authority (DHA) has announced that Dubai has become a prominent global destination for organ and tissue donation and transplantation. This esteemed position is underpinned by a range of factors, including the rapid and significant advancements in the emirate's healthcare sector.

The DHA noted that the remarkable growth in the healthcare industry, particularly in professional practices and the availability of specialised medical fields, have played a critical role in this achievement.

Furthermore, the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure, alongside smart healthcare solutions, has bolstered the efficacy of organ donation and transplantation efforts.

In addition, the presence of numerous leading public and private medical institutions has enriched Dubai's healthcare landscape, further establishing the emirate as a key player in the global organ and tissue donation field.

As part of its commitment to promoting awareness and recognition of organ donation, the DHA participated in international celebrations for World Organ Donation Day. The authority emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between local and international institutions to advance organ donation practices and improve health outcomes for patients in need.

Dr Hanan Obaid, Director of Health Policies and Standards at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), made these remarks during the emirate's participation in the global observance of World Organ Donation Day, celebrated annually on 13 August.

Dr Obaid highlighted that the concerted efforts of health authorities in the country, particularly the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, have significantly contributed to remarkable advancements in this sector. The establishment of the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue - 'Hayat' alongside a comprehensive framework of regulations and laws, has created a safe and encouraging environment for organ donation and transplantation in the UAE.

Moreover, she noted that Dubai's healthcare sector has successfully conducted complex organ transplantation procedures in recent years. This includes successful kidney and liver transplants carried out by several public and private hospitals, notably Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Mediclinic, and King's College Hospital Dubai.

Dr Obaid emphasised that the DHA is continuously working to enhance standards and protocols for organ and tissue donation and transplantation, aligning with both the UAE's regulatory framework and global best practices.

In line with ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) previously launched the project 'Health Standards for Regulating Organ Donation and Transplant Services in the Emirate of Dubai.' This initiative was developed in collaboration with the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and includes a set of regulatory health standards aimed at refining organ transplantation practices.

Dr Obaid noted that these standards are instrumental in the DHA's continuous work to improve healthcare services in Dubai, which prioritises quality and patient safety amidst the rapid growth of the emirate's healthcare sector.

The established standards provide the necessary framework for regulating healthcare services in various organ transplantation fields, including liver, pancreas, heart, and lung transplants, as well as reconstructive procedures for limbs and vascular tissues. This also encompasses guidelines for living organ donors.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) continues its commitment to enhancing organ transplant services and expanding its network of leading hospitals and medical centres in Dubai.



Dr Obaid emphasised that the DHA is actively conducting awareness and education campaigns to foster community understanding of the value and importance of organ donation, from both humanitarian and health perspectives. The authority regularly organises conferences, forums, and seminars, attracting prominent scientists, doctors, and specialists in organ donation and transplantation from both within the UAE and abroad. These events facilitate the exchange of successful experiences and knowledge, keeping participants informed about the latest global developments, while also highlighting the Hayat programme and its remarkable achievements, including a significant increase in registered organ donors in a record time.

Dr Zeyad Al Rais, Head of Critical Care at Dubai Health, stated, 'Dubai Health plays an active role in raising national awareness about the importance of organ donation. Through our humanitarian initiatives and diverse awareness campaigns, we actively support donors and their families, making the donation process as seamless as possible. Our integrated approach, which combines care, learning, discovery, and giving, is designed to save lives, enhance public health and safety, improve quality of life, and foster community solidarity.'

Al Rais also pointed out that Dubai Health collaborates with the National Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and other strategic partners to support the families of donors.

He announced that Rashid Hospital has enabled over 50 families of deceased donors to exercise their right to donate organs. Through this humanitarian effort, more than 180 organs have been successfully transplanted to save the lives of patients suffering from organ failure in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Al Rais stated, 'These achievements are a result of the compassionate decisions made by the families of organ donors, who chose to save the lives of others during their time of grief. Our support for the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue - 'Hayat' has led to the several successful organ donations, significantly impacting the lives of many patients and their families.'

David Eglington, Hospital Director at Mediclinic City Hospital said, 'The transplant centre at Mediclinic City Hospital provides patients with end-stage kidney disease an alternative to dialysis, significantly enhancing their quality of life. We perform both deceased donor and live donor transplants.

The transplant centre's multidisciplinary team of experts includes a nephrologist, urologist, cardiologist, psychologist and gynaecologist who collaborate with the transplant team to provide patients with high-quality care.

Beyond the transplant procedure, we offer extensive follow-up and post-transplant support to ensure that our patients continue to receive exceptional care.'

Dr. Kaiser Raja, Consultant in Liver Diseases and Transplant Hepatologist at King's College Hospital London in Dubai, expressed profound appreciation for the joint efforts of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Health Authority in supporting the establishment of the first private liver transplant centre in Dubai.

He remarked, 'The centre has benefited ten patients, some suffering from advanced liver diseases, while others faced liver failure and liver cancer. All liver transplant procedures have been successfully completed since the centre's establishment last September.'