Salamair Launches A 3-Day Sales Campaign: Low Fare- Mega Sale To Oman, Starting From OMR 19, Targeting GCC Nationals And Residents.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Muscat, 14 August 2024

SalamAir, The Low-Cost Airline of Oman, is pleased to announce the launch of its new promotion, Low Fare-

Mega Sale. This offers low fares in the GCC region for travelers who want to experience Oman's beauty and culture during Autumn and Winter. The promotion is available from Bahrain, Baghdad, Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Fujairah, Kuwait, and Riyadh. With SalamAir's Light Fares promotion, travelers can secure their bookings early and enjoy the lowest fares available.

The 'Low Fare-

Mega Sale” is designed to welcome GCC nationals and residents to Oman. It provides an affordable opportunity to explore the country's stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant cities, as a budget-friendly travel experience.

“We are excited to launch the 'Low Fare-

Mega Sale 'sales campaign, highlighting our commitment to promote inbound tourism to the sultanate of Oman,” said Sherif Hosny, Marketing Director, SalamAir.“This initiative reflects SalamAir's strategy of offering the lowest fares for early bookings while allowing passengers to tailor their travel experience to their needs.

The 'Low Fare-

Mega Sale”. offer is available for booking for 3 days and for travel from 16 September 2024 to 31 March 2025. Fares are available exclusively on and mobile apps, passengers are encouraged to book their flights early to take full advantage of these great offers to Oman and beyond.