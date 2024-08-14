What Trump-Musk Love-In Means For US Space Ambitions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Elon Musk officially endorsed Donald for president of the United States on July 13, 2024, shortly after Trump survived an assassination attempt.

Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, has made groundbreaking contributions in multiple industries , particularly space and exploration.

Even before Musk's endorsement, Trump was reportedly considering giving the billionaire an advisory role if elected for a second term. With Musk's public support and backing , it now seems even more likely that Trump would offer him an official position in his administration.

As someone who studies space and international relations , I am interested in how Musk might influence US space policy if Trump wins in November. Their partnership could significantly shape the future of US space exploration and defense, as well as shift the balance of power between the public and private sectors in space.

Current US space policy

A nation's space policy reflects its vision and priorities for outer space. US space policy – a mix of continuity from past administrations and recent directives – is outlined in key documents, including the US National Space Policy , the US Space Priorities Framework , Space Policy Directives and other official publications .

Elon Musk's ties with Donald Trump could affect how the former president would approach U.S. space policy. Saul Martinez via Getty Images

Current space policy emphasizes maintaining U.S. leadership in space, protecting U.S. space assets and working with commercial and international partners to promote safe, secure and responsible behavior in space. Its key elements include growing the American commercial space sector and returning astronauts to the Moon.

Musk's company SpaceX has been instrumental in advancing these goals , supporting both NASA and the U.S. Space Force – the newest branch of the U.S. military – in their missions. SpaceX's innovations, such as the reusable Falcon 9 rockets, the Starlink satellite internet and the powerful Starship , have dramatically transformed access to and use of outer space.

The 2016-2020 Trump administration advanced many of the current U.S. space policy goals, some of which closely align with Musk's own ambitions for space.