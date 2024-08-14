Solidton Set To Launch Defi Ecosystem With P2P Lending, And More Features

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tokyo, Japan, 14th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Solidton (SON) team is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their DeFi ecosystem. The new will come with P2P lending, staking, and more innovative features. With a mission to unite people within the community, Solidton aims to make management accessible for everyone.

The project offers a comprehensive solution with transparent and secure instruments that inspire confidence in users. With a simple tokenomics structure and a forward-thinking roadmap, Solidton intends to change several aspects related to DeFi.

Transforming DeFi with Exciting New Features

At the core of the Solidton project is the mission to transform and democratize decentralized finance (DeFi). Specifically, here is what users can expect from this comprehensive DeFi solution:



A non-custodial wallet gives users full control of their funds and allows them to securely manage SON tokens.

The swap aggregator integrates liquidity from various DeFi protocols so that users can easily exchange between cryptocurrencies.

DeFi debit cards allow users to spend their cryptocurrency in everyday situations.

A payment gateway enables instant and secure transactions on the TON blockchain using SON tokens without intermediaries.

With P2P lending, users can directly borrow or lend funds on the TON blockchain without intermediaries.

Yield farming allows users to earn rewards by providing liquidity to Soliton pools within DeFi protocols.

Stablecoins like USDC and USDT are available to reduce volatility and store value within the TON blockchain.

Decentralized insurance services allow users to create and use insurance products for their assets without traditional companies. The advantage of this approach is the removal of the middlemen party, providing transparency and automation.

The DeFi wallet is a secure way to manage SON tokens and interact with dApps on the TON blockchain. Aggregators simplify access to DeFi protocols by combining liquidity from various sources.

Solidton proposes its recipe for transforming DeFi through these features and making it more accessible to a wider audience. In short, this is a user-centric and utility-focused solution project that will soon become available for DeFi fans.

A Look at Solidton Through Its Roadmap and Tokenomics

The Solidton roadmap is a good way to judge how serious the team is about this project. With four phases of development, the team has a clear plan to reach their goals.

In Phase 1, the team launched its website and released its whitepaper while approaching the token presale. Phase 2 focuses on getting listed on major exchanges and introducing the Solidton Wallet.

The third phase sees the integration of DeFi services, the launch of social features and forums, and the DEX exchange. Finally, in phase 4, governance and voting for token holders will be implemented along with hosting virtual events.

The project's tokenomics structure also shows a well-thought-out plan. With a total of 1 billion SON tokens, the token allocation will work as follows:



64% of tokens will be available during the presale, totaling 640 million SON.

16% will go towards ecosystem development, amounting to 160 million SON.

The team will receive a locked-up allocation of 7%, equaling 70 million SON until 2026.

Partners and advisors will receive 4% (or 40 million) SON. A liquidity and listing reserve of 9%, totaling 90 million SON, is also set aside.

About Solidton

Solidton is a new, upcoming project that combines decentralized finance (DeFi) and virtual worlds. This team is working hard to provide a transparent and secure platform for users. With Solidton, users can expect honesty and value creation in every aspect of the ecosystem. Their goal is to inspire hope and confidence within the community.

With an audited smart contract and a transparent team, Solidton proposes a safe and reliable platform for its community. The project's features are currently in development, and the team will continually update the community on any progress made.

As the official launch approaches, learning more about Solidton through its official website and whitepaper is possible. The social media pages listed below are a good way to keep track of Solidton's progress over time.

