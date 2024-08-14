(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Cellular IoT Antenna Market:1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers several key highlights, including insights gathered from 20 executive interviews with market-leading companies, providing a valuable perspective on trends and strategies. It includes a comprehensive summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain and offers in-depth analysis of trends and key developments shaping the sector. The report also features detailed profiles of 26 cellular IoT antenna vendors, offering a closer look at the competitive landscape.

An antenna is a type of component required by any wireless device to convert electric current into electromagnetic waves and vice versa. Even though an antenna is a conceptually basic passive component, there are many challenges associated with the implementation of antennas. Major smartphone OEMs have teams of hundreds of engineers that design custom antennas for their devices. In contrast, cellular IoT device makers do not have the resources or scale needed to design antennas in-house and rely on specialised antenna vendors that provide off-the-shelf antennas, as well as custom antenna design services.

Antenna selection and implementation are important steps in the design of any cellular IoT device, as the antenna largely dictates how well a device performs wirelessly. There are a range of antenna types to choose from when deciding on what kind of antenna to use. The cellular IoT antenna market is served by a multitude of players of different sizes, with diverse portfolio strategies and Cellular IoT antenna shipments reached 598 million units in 2023 varying degrees of specialisation when it comes to antennas.

An important category is the major diversified electronic component manufacturers such as TE Connectivity, Kyocera and Amphenol. Taoglas is one of the leading pure-play IoT antenna vendors in North America and Europe. Sunnyway Technologies is the market leader in China and is active across all main segments. Other key antenna providers that are active in more than one segment are discoverIE (operating through the brands 2J Antennas and Antenova), Pulse Electronics and Quectel. Antenna providers that primarily focus on the internal antenna segment include Ignion, Abracon, Ezurio, Unictron and Walsin Technology Corporation.

Additionally, it provides an overview of the certifications required for cellular devices, ensuring compliance and market readiness. Lastly, the report includes market forecasts that cover seven different internal and external antenna types, extending projections until 2028, providing a forward-looking view of the market's growth potential.

This report answers the following questions



Which are the leading providers of cellular IoT antennas?

What are the key trends in the internal, external and automotive antenna segments?

Which new antenna concepts are emerging on the market?

What is the share of external and internal antennas of total shipments?

What are the largest end markets for cellular IoT devices?

How will the cellular IoT antenna market evolve over the next five years? Which are the main applications for external antennas?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



1 IoT Networking and Communications

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 The IoT technology stack

1.2 Embedding cellular technology in products and systems

1.2.1 Regulatory, industry, mobile operator and application-specific certifications

1.3 Cellular antenna solutions for IoT

1.4 Internal antennas

1.4.1 Off-board FPC/PCB antennas

1.4.2 On-board PCB antennas

1.4.3 Chip antennas

1.4.4 Metal stamp antennas

1.4.5 LDS antennas

1.5 External antennas

1.5.1 Combination external antennas

1.6 Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G

1.6.1 2G mobile networks

1.6.2 4G mobile networks

1.6.3 4G/5G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)

1.6.4 5G mobile networks

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis and forecasts

2.1.1 Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

2.1.2 Cellular IoT module vendor market shares

2.1.3 Cellular IoT antenna market forecasts

2.1.4 Cellular IoT antenna vendor landscape

2.1.5 Internal antenna market analysis

2.1.6 External antenna market analysis

2.1.7 Automotive antenna market analysis

2.1.8 M&A activity in the cellular IoT antenna industry

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Cellular IoT antenna vendors

3.1.1 Abracon

3.1.2 Airgain

3.1.3 Amphenol

3.1.4 Continental

3.1.5 discoverIE (Antenova and 2J Antennas)

3.1.6 Ezurio

3.1.7 Harada

3.1.8 Huber+Suhner

3.1.9 Ignion

3.1.10 JC Antenna

3.1.11 KYOCERA AVX

3.1.12 Mobile Mark

3.1.13 Molex

3.1.14 Panorama Antennas

3.1.15 Parsec Technologies

3.1.16 PCTEL (Amphenol)

3.1.17 Peplink

3.1.18 Poynting Antennas

3.1.19 Pulse Electronics

3.1.20 Quectel

3.1.21 Sunnyway Technology

3.1.22 Synzen

3.1.23 Taoglas

3.1.24 TE Connectivity

3.1.25 Unictron

3.1.26 Walsin Technology Corporation

