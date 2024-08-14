(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Can B2B Content Marketers Successfully Integrate GenAI? 6 Opportunities to Overcome the Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GenAI can be useful to B2B marketers by helping them overcome content creation challenges. But marketers also face new obstacles brought on by the technology, and they'll need to balance the power of genAI with human creativity and oversight.

Key Question: How can B2B marketers use genAI to transform content creation, navigate challenges, and strike a balance between AI automation and authentic human connections?

Key Stat: Fifty-seven percent of B2B marketers said creating the right content is a challenge.

GenAI is fundamentally altering content creation

How can B2B marketers respond?

Three takeaways for B2B marketers who act now

Joseph Braue - INFUSEmedia, Vice President Content Solutions

Michael Brenner - Marketing Insider Group, Founder

Tamara Prewitt - Quantent Marketing, Fractional CMO

Robert Rose - The Content Advisory, Founder Scott Vaughan - Vaughan GTM Advisory, Chief Market Officer

