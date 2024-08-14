Atheyna Bylon Was Promoted From Second Sergeant To First Sergeant In The Panama National Police

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A moment of great pride for the country of Panama occurred when

Panamanian boxer Atheyna Bylon, 35, won a

silver medal

in the women's middleweight category at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. This achievement has

gone down in the history of Panamanian sport.

Atheyna Bylon

arrived back in Panama on Monday, August 12, accompanied by the Panamanian Olympic delegation and other who represented the country in Paris.

The athletes were received in the

Yellow Room of the Palacio de las Garzas, where the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino

made important announcements in gratitude for the medal obtained and the outstanding participation in the Olympic Games.

One of the most notable announcements

was the promotion of Bylon from Second Sergeant to First Sergeant in the National Police.

In addition,

an incentive of 50 thousand dollars

will be awarded to the Olympic medalist.

The rest of the athletes who participated in Paris 2024

will receive 10 thousand dollars each.



“Today is a day full of joy and unity for the country. We celebrate every blow you dealt, and we suffer intensely every blow you received.

The important thing is that Panama stood out in Paris thanks to you

,” the president said in his speech.

Mulino added:

“This is a golden opportunity for Panama, which commits us to national sport and to the training of new and young talents.

Panama's educational centers will become breeding grounds for athletes thanks to an agreement between the Ministry of Education, Pandeportes

and the Olympic Committee of Panama

which will begin in a few weeks.”

The President also presented

Bylon with the Order of Cultural and Sports Merit and a painting with images

of her participation in the Olympic Games.

“Reaching Paris or any Olympic Games representing a country requires great skill.

I congratulate them for their performance, which gives us a reason to continue promoting Panamanian sport. The satisfaction is immense and the commitment even greater. We are going to recover and transform the abandoned coliseums and build new ones, providing the country with a sports infrastructure that is up to the task of our athletes

,” concluded Mulino.







