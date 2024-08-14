H&R Gmbh & Co. Kgaa Publishes Interim Report For The First Half Of 2024

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Press Release H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms recovered business figures for the first half of 2024

Sales revenues reach € 675.6 million

Operating result (EBITDA) at € 41.1 million tops previous year slightly Range of expectations remains unchanged Salzbergen, Germany, August 14, 2024. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbreviated to H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBITDA - consolidated profit before income taxes, other finance income and expenses, and amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses and reversals of impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment) of EUR 41.1 million at the end of the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: EUR 39.4 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 11.7 million (first half of 2023: EUR 11.1 million). Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders closed at EUR 2.8 million (H1 2023: EUR 3.7 million). Thus, H&R KGaA generated earnings per share of EUR 0.07. Revenue decreased in the first half of 2024 and amounted to EUR 675.6 million (H1 2023: EUR 699.6 million). Overview of key figures: in million EUR H1 2024 H1 2023 Diff. abs. Sales Revenues 675.6 699.6 -24.0 ChemPharm REFINING 417.0 433.2 -16.2 ChemPharm SALES 243.6 251.1 -7.5 PLASTICS 24.2 26.3 -2.1 Consolidation -9,2 -11.0 1.8







Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 41.1 39.4 1.7 ChemPharm REFINING 20.6 22.4 -1.8 ChemPharm SALES 21.1 13.8 7.3 PLASTICS 1.2 3.0 -1.8 Consolidation -1.8 0.2 -2.0







EBIT 11.7 11.1 0.6 Earnings before Taxes 5.3 5.7 -0.4 Net Income attributable to Shareholders 2.8 3.7 -0.9 Earnings per Share (in EUR) 0.07 0.10 -0.03 Operative Cashflow 5.5 56.8 -51.3 Free Cashflow -18.5 24.7 -43.2









Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Diff. abs. Sales Revenues 338.6 350.5 -11.9 ChemPharm REFINING 210.6 213.7 -3.1 ChemPharm SALES 120.7 128.0 -7.3 PLASTICS 11.9 13.1 -1,2 Consolidation -4.6 -4.3 -0.3







Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 19.8 25.0 -5.2 ChemPharm REFINING 10.1 16.7 -6.6 ChemPharm SALES 10.1 7.4 2.7 PLASTICS 0.8 1.7 -0.9 Consolidation -1.2 -0.8 -0.4







EBIT 4.9 10.6 -5.7 Earnings before Taxes 1.7 7.9 -6.2 Net Income attributable to Shareholders 1.3 4.7 -3.4 Earnings per Share (in EUR) 0.03 0.13 -0.10 Operative Cashflow -5.9 8.3 -14.2 Free Cashflow -18.3 -7.1 -11.2









30/06/2024 31/12/2023 Diff. abs. Balance Sheet Total 988.5 903.2 85.3 Equity 457.7 457.6 0.1 Equity Ratio (in %, difference in percentage points) 46.3 50.7 -4.4



The full-year EBITDA forecast of between € 90.0 million and € 110.0 million remains unchanged for the time being. For detailed statements on current and future business and earnings performance, the company refers to the half-year report as of June 30, 2024, published today, which is available for download at in the "Publications" section of H&R KGaA. Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ... ;

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

