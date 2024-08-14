EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA appoints Johan Kuhlo as Managing Director GCC

14.08.2024

PUMA appoints Johan Kuhlo as Managing Director GCC

Herzogenaurach, August 14, 2024 – Sports Company PUMA has appointed Johan Kuhlo (43) as the Managing Director GCC. Starting September 1, he will oversee the major markets UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. He will report directly to PUMA CEO Arne Freundt.

Johan, who has been with PUMA since 2015, has held various positions in the company including Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Most recently, he worked as Managing Director EEMEA Distribution, where he oversaw more than 40 Markets in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Taner Seyis (47), who was previously in charge of PUMA Middle East, including the GCC countries, will now lead the newly founded area Turkey & Levant. This area includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. Taner, who has worked for PUMA for nine years, will continue to report to CEO Arne Freundt.

“Given our strong growth trajectory and growth ambition in the Middle East, we decided to realign the territories and management responsibilities to ensure we have sufficient focus and resources to realize the potential in each market and provide the best service to our retail partners,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt.“Johan has shown an impressive track record, rapidly growing our business in EEMEA Distribution while strengthening our brand, operations and strategy. Taner has built up our credibility in the Middle East with successful new partnerships and established a strong foundation, so I'm confident, we have the right people in place to elevate our brand in these important regions.”

Peter Dangl (37) will become Director EEMEA Distribution and succeed Johan Kuhlo. Peter has been with PUMA for 15 years and previously worked as Head of Product Line Management Sportstyle

Apparel before becoming Director Sales EEMEA Distribution.

Media Contact: Robert-Jan Bartunek, Corporate Communications

For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about

20,000

people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

