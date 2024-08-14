US exchanges show gains on Tuesday’s session as producer prices come below expectations

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, major stock exchanges in the US showed gains as producer prices for July came in below expectations. The Industrial Average rose by 86 points, or 0.22 percent, reaching 39,443 at 10:25 a.m. EDT (14:25 GMT). The climbed 41 points, or 0.78 percent, to 5,385. The Composite saw a notable increase of 236 points, or 1.4 percent, ending the session at 17,018.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that producer inflation in the US increased by just 0.1 percent in July, falling short of the anticipated 0.2 percent rise. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices rose 2.2 percent, which was also below the market forecast of a 2.3 percent increase. This lower-than-expected inflation data contributed to the positive market sentiment on Tuesday.



In terms of market volatility, the VIX, or fear index, decreased by 6.5 percent to 19.35, reflecting a drop in market uncertainty. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell by 1 percent to 3.872 percent, indicating a decrease in long-term interest rates. Meanwhile, the US dollar index declined by 0.2 percent to 102.92, while the euro gained 0.22 percent, trading at USD1.0955 against the dollar.



Precious metals experienced declines, with gold dropping 0.19 percent to USD2,467 per ounce and silver falling 1.4 percent to USD27.56. Oil prices also saw a decrease of around 1.6 percent, with Brent crude priced at USD81.02 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at USD78.75. The overall positive movement in the stock markets was influenced by the lower-than-expected inflation data and shifting dynamics in currency and commodity markets.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552867