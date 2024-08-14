EEPC India And ISSDA Collaborate To Boost MSME Exports Of Steel Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 14 (KNN) In a move aimed at boosting exports from India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Engineering Export Council of India (EEPC India) and the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, outlines a collaborative effort to enhance the export potential of MSME members in the engineering and stainless steel sectors.

The partnership encompasses several key initiatives designed to promote export growth. These include the identification of potential export products, organisation of trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, and economic summits.

Additionally, the agreement facilitates the exchange of trade information and encourages international investment through joint ventures and technical collaborations.

The MoU was formally signed by EEPC India's Executive Director, Adhip Mitra, and ISSDA's Executive Director, Rohit Kumar.

The signing ceremony was attended by ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti and senior officials from EEPC India, underscoring the importance of this collaborative effort.

As part of their joint strategy, EEPC India and ISSDA will conduct regional capacity-building sessions to support the growth of the engineering goods and stainless steel sectors.

This strategic alliance between two prominent industry bodies is expected to provide a significant boost to India's engineering goods and stainless steel exports, particularly benefiting the MSME sector.

The collaboration aims to leverage the expertise and networks of both organisations to create new opportunities for Indian businesses in the global market.

As the initiative unfolds, it will be interesting to observe its impact on India's export figures and the growth of MSMEs in these sectors.

(KNN Bureau)