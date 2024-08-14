'Azaadi Chuno' A Special Video Campaign By Smotect On Independence Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Smotect , a leading D2C wellness company dedicated to helping individuals overcome tobacco addiction through innovative, nicotine-free solutions, has launched its new campaign this Independence Day with an impactful message: ' Tambaku Chodo aur Azaadi Chuno '.



Smotect Azaadi





The campaign video draws focus on how every tobacco user is enslaved by their habit, emphasising that switching to nicotine free solutions like Azaadi is a crucial step towards freedom from these limitations. Smotect's Azaadi is 100% natural, nicotine-free and a perfect alternative to chewable tobacco, unlike conventional harmful alternatives.





Smotect combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to offer unique, effective solutions for tobacco cessation for those struggling to quit tobacco consumption. With an aim of spreading awareness and offering tobacco users a safe and scientifically backed solution, the campaign is being promoted on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. This unique campaign has been conceptualised and executed by ChtrSocial.





Mr. Gurseet Singh , Founder of Smotect , said,“This is the perfect time to reach out to the people with this very powerful message and an equally effective solution. This Independence Day, people should opt for Azaadi because this will lead them to their true independence. Quitting tobacco consumption is a tough battle and we want to be an effective enabler in every tobacco user's journey towards nicotine-free living.”





Darshil Shah, Director of ChtrSocial , adds,“Every ' Quit Tobacco ' campaign ever made is either saddening or horrifying but we wanted to set a different tone altogether that would inspire Bharat's audience. We created this anthem using the very sounds associated with tobacco use, symbolizing the powerful act of breaking free from this harmful habit. Our aim is to make a lasting impact-one that not only engages and captivates but also challenges people to reconsider their choices and inspires a shift in mindset. As we honor the spirit of independence, we hope to spark meaningful conversations and empower individuals to reclaim their lives by attaining Azaadi from tobacco.”





Addressing the perennial problem of tobacco addiction, Smotect has come up with a special

polyherbal natural formula - Azaadi that prepares the body and mind to quit tobacco by reducing dependence on nicotine. The formula helps manage nicotine craving, stress and withdrawal symptoms while improving stamina and heart health. It also aids in restoring vital organs like the lungs, brain, skin, and oral cavity from the impact of long tobacco usage. Ayurvedic practitioners, doctors, psychologists, behavioural therapists, and habit coaches have come together to innovate this clinically evaluated solution that is completely natural. With its many success stories, Azaadi is the best solution for a nicotine-free lifestyle.





This campaign signifies a strategic shift in the brand's focus towards a more people-centric narrative, acknowledging the challenges faced by individuals at every stage of their journey to quit smoking. It redefines the process of quitting cigarettes as an ongoing journey, rather than a singular endpoint, thus emphasizing the importance of support and understanding throughout the entire experience.





About Smotect

Smotect is a trailblazing direct-to-consumer (D2C) Wellness Company dedicated to helping individuals conquer tobacco addiction through a mix of nicotine-free products and positive community building. Founded by Gurseet Singh, who battled tobacco addiction for over two decades, Smotect offers products like Smotect Natural Tablets and Smotect Azaadi, which are backed by rigorous scientific research and clinical trials. With a mission to transform societal narratives around tobacco use, Smotect combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science and behavioral tools to promote a healthier, tobacco-free lifestyle.