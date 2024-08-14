Data Center Generators Market 2024-2030: Rising Shift To Hyperscale Data Centers By Large Enterprises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Generators market by Type (Bio Diesel, Diesel, Natural Gas), Capacity (1 MW-2MW, Less Than 1 MW, More Than 2MW), Tier Standards Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Center Generators Market grew from USD 8.04 billion in 2023 to USD 8.50 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.81%, reaching USD 11.94 billion by 2030.
They are crucial in ensuring continuous operation and data integrity in these facilities, where constant power availability is critical for handling and storing large volumes of digital information. The exponential surge in data generation and consumption worldwide necessitates robust power solutions to manage and store this data, driving the need for dependable data center generators.
The surge in demand for cloud-based services among businesses for better scalability, flexibility, and efficiency in data management has propelled the expansion of data centers, subsequently driving the need for reliable backup power sources. However, the integration of backup generators with existing data center architectures requires high technical expertise, which can be a hurdle in terms of training and operational implementation.
Moreover, certain generators are associated with environmental concerns, and the need for frequent maintenance further creates hurdles to the widespread adoption of data center generators. Utilizing advanced data analytics and AI/ML to predict failures or maintenance needs in generators can significantly reduce downtime and operational costs. Continued advancements in generator technology, such as improvements in fuel efficiency, reductions in emissions, and better integration capabilities with renewable energy sources, provide significant opportunities for data center operators.
Regional Insights
The Americas region, particularly the U.S. and Canada, has witnessed a significant expansion in data center infrastructure, driven by the robust demand for cloud services and an increase in data consumption and storage needs. The presence of a robust technological infrastructure and major technological firms has shaped the need for data center generators.
In technology hubs, such as Silicon Valley, partnerships between data center operators and energy firms focus on developing more robust and environmentally friendly generator solutions. In the EU, data center operators must adhere to strict regulations concerning energy efficiency and carbon emissions, which has greatly influenced customer purchasing behaviors towards more efficient and less polluting generator technologies. Initiatives such as the European Green Deal encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources and potentially increase demand for hybrid generators.
R&D efforts are robust, focusing on integrating renewable energy sources with traditional generator systems to ensure reliability without compromising on environmental commitments. The MEA region is experiencing rapid growth in data center demands due to increased internet penetration and digitalization of business operations.
APAC's data center market is backed by massive digital consumption and governmental push for infrastructure expansion, further creating the demand for data center generators. The region's rapidly growing IT and services sectors drive demand for data centers and, consequently, for reliable power backup options. Additionally, diesel generators are preferred due to their cost-effectiveness and high energy output.
Recent Developments
Redefining Data Center Energy Management through Battery-Powered Microgrids
Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP), an Alphabet spinoff, introduces a groundbreaking project known as Verrus, aimed to address energy challenges by implementing battery-powered microgrids tailored specially for data centers. Data centers, crucial for AI operations, consume significantly more energy compared to typical office buildings, leading to variable energy demands that can strain the traditional power grid and even threaten its stability during peak operations.
Launch of Eaton's SmartRack Modular Data Centers, Revolutionizing Speed and Versatility in Edge Computing and AI Deployments
Eaton, a player in intelligent power management, has introduced its SmartRack modular data center solutions in North America, aimed at addressing the burgeoning demands of edge computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Designed for rapid deployment, these modular data centers are ideal for various facilities including enterprise data centers, manufacturing sites, and warehouses. These solutions are further enhanced by compatibility with Eaton's comprehensive power management accessories and the Brightlayer Data Centers suite, which facilitates efficient remote monitoring and management of essential components.
Launch of MHIET's MGS3100R Generator, Enhancing Power Supply Resilience in Data Centers and Industrial Applications
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. has introduced the MGS3100R, an advanced model within their MGS-R series, responding to the escalating power demands of modern data centers and large-scale manufacturing processes. Manufactured in MHIET's Singapore and Vietnam facilities, the MGS3100R is engineered with the S16R2-PTAWT-CR engine, featuring an electronically controlled common rail fuel injection system and a two-stage air cooler for optimized cooling.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Type: Emerging preference for bio diesel generators to reduce environmental impact Application: Adoption of digital control technology owing to its high reliability, efficiency, and integration with other digital infrastructure
Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of cloud computing and IoT services Need for reliable generators in data centers to tackle primary power outage Rising shift to hyperscale data centers by large enterprises
Market Restraints
Issues associated with failure of data center generators
Market Opportunities
Introduction of high-performing and scalable data center generators New investments in expansion and establishment of data centers
Market Challenges
High usage of energy by data centers and their environmental impact
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
