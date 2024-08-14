Nykredit Realkredit A/S Publish Supplement No 1 To Joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
8/14/2024 4:31:31 AM
14 August 2024
14 August 2024
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publish supplement no 1 to joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publish supplement no 1 dated 14 August 2024 to joint €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 8 May 2024.
Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit A/S may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2), Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes.
The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel +45 44 55 16 78.
Attachments
Nykredit Realkredit publish supplement
Supplement no 1 dated 14 August 2024 EMTN programme
MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108552822
