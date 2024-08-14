(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen

14 August 2024

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publish supplement no 1 to joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publish supplement no 1 dated 14 August 2024 to joint €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 8 May 2024.

Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit A/S may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2), Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes.

The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel +45 44 55 16 78.

Attachments



Nykredit Realkredit publish supplement Supplement no 1 dated 14 August 2024 EMTN programme