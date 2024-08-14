MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY APPOINTS AKAASH SHAH AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTMENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Madison's Growth Strategy provides strategic growth capital to vertically integrated, middle-market operating platforms in the US, UK and Europe, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty ( ) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace capital partners seeking an exit or to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. In addition, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established, middle-market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

