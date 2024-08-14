Japan Prepaid Cards Market Report 2024, By Card Type, Purpose, Vertical And Region - Forecasts To 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Prepaid Cards Report by Card Type (Closed Loop Cards, Open Loop Cards), Purpose (Travel Cards, General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards, Gift Cards, Gaming Cards, and Others), Vertical (Retail, Government, Corporate/Organization, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese prepaid cards market size reached US$ 109.2 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 455.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during 2023-2032.



Japan's e-commerce market is the fourth largest in the world and is growing at a fast rate, thereby indulging a greater number of consumers making online payments using prepaid cards. Moreover, modern retail facilities such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc., offer loyalty programs and reward schemes with prepaid cards that motivate the customers to gravitate toward cashless payment in the country. In addition to this, prepaid cards are also used for the various micropayments in Japan such as tight linkage with retail payments, contactless transport products like prepaid transport ticketing, etc. As a result, merchants are also looking for ways to expand their closed-loop prepaid cards to other networks such as airports, vending machines and highway service stations, etc.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the Japan prepaid cards market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aeon Credit Service Co. Ltd., East Japan Railway Corp., Nippon Tosho Fukyu Co. Ltd., PASMO Association, Quo Card Co. Ltd., Rakuten Edy, Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. and West Japan Railway Co.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $109.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $455.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Japan



