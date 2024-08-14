M2M/Iot Communications Market Report 2024-2028: Mobile Operators Seek Partnerships With Satellite Iot Players To Extend Coverage

The global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 23 percent during 2023 to reach 3.3 billion at the end of the year - corresponding to around 28 percent of all mobile subscribers.

Until 2028, the number of cellular IoT subscribers is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 percent to reach 6.0 billion at the end of the period. During the same period, cellular IoT connectivity revenues are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent from € 12.4 billion in 2023 to approximately € 21.0 billion in 2028. Meanwhile the monthly ARPU is expected to drop to € 0.31.

China is the world's largest market for cellular IoT connectivity services by volume. According to data from the national telecom regulator, the installed base in the country grew by 26 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion IoT connections at the end of 2023. This corresponded to about 71 percent of the global installed base.

The publisher believes that the role of the Chinese government is the main explanation for why China is ahead of the rest of the world in the adoption of IoT. Authorities actively endorse large-scale IoT deployments as a method for addressing problems affecting the society, whether it is crime, fire safety, energy conservation or traffic management. The private sector is directed and encouraged to do the same.

North America and Western Europe ranks as the second and third largest markets for IoT solutions with 262 million and 257 million IoT connections respectively at the end of 2023. In contrast to China, developments in these regions are largely driven by commercial interests. The connected car is currently one of the strongest trends with around 90 percent of new cars sold featuring embedded cellular connectivity in the regions.

Other key application areas are fleet management of commercial vehicles, smart utility metering and monitored alarm systems. Latin America, South Asia and Central & Eastern Europe had in the range of 62-80 million IoT connections, while Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia had between 41-34 million. Australia & Oceania was the smallest region with approximately 15 million IoT connections.

