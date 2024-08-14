UK authorities charge 7 individuals over protest at Israeli defense firm's location

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, authorities in Gloucestershire, South West England, announced that seven individuals have been charged with "violent disorder" in connection with a pro-Palestine protest at the site of an Israeli arms manufacturer. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed that Counter Policing South East has been authorized to bring charges against these individuals for their alleged involvement in an "aggravated burglary and associated violent disorder" at the Elbit Systems UK building on August 6.



The CPS indicated that, based on the details of the case, it will be submitting to the court that these offenses have a potential terrorist connection. The charges against the seven include various serious offenses: Samuel Corner, 22, faces criminal damage, violent disorder, aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of actual bodily harm. The other six charged individuals—Jordon Devlin, 30; Charlotte Head, 28; Leona Kameo, 28; Fatema Rajwani, 20; Zoe Rogers, 20; and Hannah Davidson, 51—are charged with criminal damage, violent disorder, and aggravated burglary.



All seven are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Avon and Somerset Police clarified that these arrests and the ongoing investigation are unrelated to the recent incidents of violent disorder seen across the UK. Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, commented on the complexity of the investigation, noting that while charges have been secured, the investigation is still ongoing.

