Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Kamal Haasan OUT, Vijay Sethupathi IN As The Host Of Popular Reality Show; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijay Sethupathi is expected to replace Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as the presenter of Bigg Boss Tamil season 8. According to sources, the creators considered other possibilities before settling on Sethupathi. A formal declaration about the matter is still pending. Vijay Television will unveil the new host of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 in the coming weeks. Kamal Haasan revealed a few days ago that he would be taking a break from hosting the reality program to focus on his obligations.

He also praised the creators for their ongoing support over the last seven seasons.



Kamal Haasan's post read, "With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil (sic)."

Also Read:

Who Is Hanumankind? Kerala-based rapper's song tops global ranking

Vijay Sethupathi is expected to replace Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as the presenter of Bigg Boss Tamil season 8. According to sources, the creators considered other possibilities before settling on Sethupathi. A formal declaration about the matter is still pending. Vijay Television will unveil the new host of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 in the coming weeks.

Also Read:

Who is Jasmin Walia? Singer on vacation with Hardik Pandya in Greece

Kamal Haasan revealed a few days ago that he would take a break from hosting the reality program to focus on his film obligations. He also praised the creators for their ongoing support over the last seven seasons.



Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is expected to commence in October. Soon, the makers will shoot the promo with the new host.

