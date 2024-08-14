"Champions Trophy Won't Be Played In Pakistan": Basit Ali Warns PCB Over Hosting ICC Tournament

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) ICC Champions Trophy is set to be hosted by Pakistan next year and former Pak cricketer Basit Ali has expressed his concern over security.

Pakistan is the defending champions of the Champions Trophy having won the back in 2017, defeating India in the final.

"Since the Champions Trophy is in Pakistan, and teams like England and West Indies are scheduled to tour after Bangladesh, we must pay attention to security. God forbid, the Champions Trophy won't be played here if there is any incident in these tours. Our soldiers are getting martyred in Balochistan and Peshawar. Only the government can answer why it has been happening, but it's wrong," Basit Ali said.

Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a two Test series starting on 21 August, before welcoming England for three Tests in October.

"We must ensure that there is not even a small security breach. The foreign teams should get the same security as our Prime Minister and President. I am sure Mohsin Naqvi will be aware of these things," he added.

Pakistan has been the breeding ground for terrorists for so many years, and in the past few months the nation has seen several attacks on its army throughout the country. Moreover, in 2009, Pakistan's status as an international cricketing venue was thrown into question after attacks on the Sri Lankan cricket team on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium.



The likes of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara received minor injuries. while Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera and Tharanga Paravitarana were also injured in the attack. Moreover six security men and two civilians lost their lives in the attack. It was the first time since the 1972 Munich Olympics - where Palestinian terrorists killed 11 Israeli athletes - that sportsmen had been specifically targeted.



