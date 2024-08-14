Chuks Collins Curates New York Fashion Week Showcase For Jaguar X Giveheracrown Designers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multidisciplinary Artist and designer Chuks Collins has taken on the role of curator through philanthropy. As a member of the African Fashion Council (AFC), his commitment to bridging the gap between African design and the global fashion community is unwavering. The African Fashion Council showcase of the Jaguar Land Rover South Africa x GiveHerACrown designers at New York Fashion Week will occur in early September.The luxury sports car company has supported the GiveHerACrown initiative , led by Change Collective Africa since its launch in 2020. This showcase will amplify South African creativity, underscore the talent emerging from the country, and honor three decades of artistic freedom and cultural expression. For African designers, New York Fashion Week represents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their unique artistry to an international audience further fostering economic development.As South Africa marks its 30th anniversary of Freedom, this year's partnership takes on special significance, with five (5) exceptional female African designers chosen through a rigorous selection process and granted the opportunity to show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The African Fashion Council showcase has the support of the South African Consulate. In addition to showing their work, these designers are also receiving design master classes from Berkeley College where Chuks Collins is the current designer-in-residence.“It's an honor to host and to work with these designers, Jaguar Land Rover x GiveHerACrown team in preparation for the African Fashion Council showcase at New York Fashion Week,” said Collins.“This platform allows us to celebrate not only extraordinary designers but also the powerful stories behind each piece. I'm thrilled to be part of an initiative that aligns closely with my vision of using fashion as a tool for positive impact. We also welcome the support of Air France/KLM who are flying the designers to NY. In a separate event, Collins will present his designer collection as a runway show, supported by IMG and listed on both the CFDA Fashion Calendar and the official NYFW schedule.About the African Fashion Council:The African Fashion Council (AFC) is a Non-Profit organization committed to transforming Africa's fashion industry into a global leader. The AFC is dedicated to advancing the industry by fostering innovation and nurturing talent while promoting sustainability, and supporting economic development. In facilitating economic growth across the continent they empower designers across the continent to thrive in the global market while preserving and celebrating Africa's rich cultural heritage.About Chuks Collins:Chuks Collins is an acclaimed fashion designer whose work is known for its innovative integration of traditional African elements with contemporary design. A strong advocate for sustainability, Collins is dedicated to promoting ethical fashion practices. As a member of the African Fashion Council, he is committed to advancing African fashion on the global stage.###

