Mofa Secretary-General Meets Korean Ambassador

Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H E Yun Hyunsoo. The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries. Al Hammadi also met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Qatar H E Erika Bernhard yesterday. They discussed cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.