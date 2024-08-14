عربي


Mofa Secretary-General Meets Korean Ambassador


8/14/2024 4:00:26 AM

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H E Yun Hyunsoo. The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries. Al Hammadi also met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Qatar H E Erika Bernhard yesterday. They discussed cooperation between the two countries.

